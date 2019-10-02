Coal India's 30 million T Dipka mine to stop output for a month on flooding

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Flooding at a key Coal India Ltd mine in eastern India will stop production there for at least 30 days, a senior Coal India Ltd official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Large parts of the Dipka mine, which has an annual production capacity of over 30 million tonnes and supplies to utilities including NTPC Ltd’s plant in Korba, are submerged after embankments of a nearby river broke due to heavy rainfall, the official said.