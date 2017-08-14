FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal India first-quarter profit falls 23 percent, misses estimates
#Money News
August 14, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 2 months ago

Coal India first-quarter profit falls 23 percent, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A labourer works inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

REUTERS - Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal miner, said its first-quarter profit fell 23 percent, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit fell to 23.51 billion rupees ($366.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 30.65 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run company said on Monday. bit.ly/2vBuz4z

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a quarterly profit of 26.62 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Coal production of the Kolkata-based company, which accounts for more than 80 percent of India’s output, fell to 118.84 million tonnes in the quarter from 125.67 million tonnes a year earlier.

($1 = 64.1050 rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

