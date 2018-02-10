FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Money News
February 10, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Coal India third-quarter profit rises 4.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the world’s biggest coal miner, reported a 4.2-percent rise in third quarter profit on Saturday, beating analysts’ estimates.

Profit for the period ending Dec. 31 came in at 30.05 billion rupees ($467.05 million), versus 28.83 billion rupees a year earlier. [bit.ly/2G2sB11]

This was above analysts’ estimates of 27.96 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Coal production rose to 152.04 million tonnes in the quarter from 147.73 million tonnes a year earlier, the Kolkata-based company said.

($1 = 64.3400 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.