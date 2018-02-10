Coal India third-quarter profit rises 4.2 percent

(Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the world’s biggest coal miner, reported a 4.2-percent rise in third quarter profit on Saturday, beating analysts’ estimates.

Profit for the period ending Dec. 31 came in at 30.05 billion rupees ($467.05 million), versus 28.83 billion rupees a year earlier. [bit.ly/2G2sB11]

This was above analysts’ estimates of 27.96 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Coal production rose to 152.04 million tonnes in the quarter from 147.73 million tonnes a year earlier, the Kolkata-based company said.

($1 = 64.3400 Indian rupees)