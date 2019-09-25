Money News
September 25, 2019 / 10:20 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Coal India workers strike hit production by about 56%: official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker shovels coal in a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Protests by workers at Coal India Ltd on Tuesday hit output by about 56%, a senior company official told Reuters.

The workers’ strike over implementation of reforms including allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining - which India approved last month to attract global miners to India - paralysed operations.

The company, which accounts for over four-fifths of India’s coal output and employs about 300,000 people, registered a 30% attendance due to the strike. India depends on coal-based utilities for three-quarters of its electricity generation.

Coal India produced a total of 466,000 tonnes of coal on Tuesday, which compared to an business-as-usual production estimate of 1.05 million tonnes, the official said.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below