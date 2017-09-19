FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Seven Group to buy remaining stake in Coates Hire from Carlyle
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 10:28 PM / a month ago

Australia's Seven Group to buy remaining stake in Coates Hire from Carlyle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian diversified investment company Seven Group Holdings on Wednesday said it would buy the stake it does not already own in earth-moving equipment provider Coates Hire from Carlyle Group and minority owners for A$513 million ($410.66 million).

The company said in a statement that it plans to acquire the 53.3 percent stake it does not own from an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners II, a fund managed by private equity firm The Carlyle Group.

Seven said the acquisition would increase its fiscal 2017 underlying earnings per share by 15 percent and increase pro-forma core pre-tax profit to A$415 million from A$297 million. ($1 = 1.2492 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Byron Kaye and G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.