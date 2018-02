MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa reported on Thursday a net loss of 24.24 billion pesos ($1.233 billion) in the fourth quarter, hampered by a change in the reporting of its results in Venezuela.

Coke Femsa, the world’s largest Coke bottler, said higher fuel costs in Mexico, higher labor costs and depreciation in Central America also took a toll on its results.