Profit jumps 39 percent at Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa
October 25, 2017 / 12:51 PM / a day ago

Profit jumps 39 percent at Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa , the world’s largest Coke bottler, said on Wednesday it posted a third quarter net profit of 3.15 billion pesos ($173.4 million), a 39.2 percent increase over the year earlier quarter, as sales jumped.

Femsa said that its third quarter sales rose 16.6 percent to 49.36 billion pesos versus the same year-ago period on the back of increased per unit prices in Mexico.

($1 = 18.1785 Mexican pesos at the end of September)

Reporting by Noe Torres and Anthony Esposito

