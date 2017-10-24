FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola to invest up to $90 mln in Kenya to broaden product range
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2017 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co plans to invest up to $90 million in Kenya over the three years through 2018 to increase its product range in the region’s biggest economy, the soft drinks maker said on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola, which is the leader in the Kenyan soda market with brands like Coke and Fanta, has committed to invest $17 billion in Africa as a whole since 2014, double what was invested in the continent a decade before, the company said.

The group, which faces growing competition in Kenya from other soft drinks producers like SABmiller and PepsiCo , said on Tuesday it will produce a wider range of soft drinks in the country from 2018 but did not give details.

“It brings the total investment by The Coca-Cola Company in Kenya, between 2016 and 2018, to $90 million,” Coca-Cola said in a statement. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
