4 days ago
Coke HBC sales up on warm weather, late Easter
August 10, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 days ago

Coke HBC sales up on warm weather, late Easter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by warm weather in June and a late Easter holiday.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks in over two dozen countries, said operating profit jumped by nearly 21 percent to 266.4 million euros ($312.5 million) in the first half of the year on sales revenue up 5.6 percent to 3.21 billion euros.

"We are on track for broad-based revenue and margin growth for the full year with the organisation energised by the progress we are making towards our 2020 financial targets," Chief Executive Dimitris Lois said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8524 euros Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

