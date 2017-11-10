CORRECTED-Coca-Cola HBC sales rises 5 pct in Q3

(Corrects Nov 9 story to remove reference to operating in Asia)

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Drinks maker Coca-Cola HBC reported higher third-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by volume growth in developing and emerging markets and a hot summer in Southern Europe.

The company, which sells Coca-Cola Co drinks in 28 countries mostly in Europe, reported sales grew 5 percent in the quarter. Volume rose 3.4 percent.

Established markets segment volume increased by 2.2 percent and developing markets segment volume increased by 5.1 percent, the company said.

The company suddenly lost its CEO last month, when Dimitris Lois died, only weeks after the company announced he would take a temporary leave of absence for medical treatment.

Coca-Cola HBC said it has a succession plan for the CEO position and a “thorough” process is under way.

The company had been seen as a possible bidder for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, a business being sold by Coca-Cola.