FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Healthcare
February 12, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Cochlear first-half profit slips on higher marketing spend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share price movement, details on expenses)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian hearing aid maker Cochlear Ltd said on Tuesday its first-half net profit slipped 1 percent, as selling and general expenses spiked.

Net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 was A$110.8 million ($87.09 million), lower than A$111.4 million a year ago.

Profit was hit by a 14 percent jump in selling, marketing and general expenses as the firm incurred higher marketing costs and launched its Nucleus 7 Sound Processor device in September.

The firm declared an interim dividend of A$1.40 per share, higher than A$1.30 a year ago.

It reaffirmed its reported net profit outlook of A$240 million to A$250 million for the fiscal year 2018.

Shares of the firm were trading 3 percent lower at 2340 GMT, compared with a flat broader market.

$1 = 1.2723 Australian dollars Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.