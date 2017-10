ACCRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ghana will keep the price it pays cocoa farmers unchanged or even increase it for the 2017/18 season, which starts next month, despite a drop in world prices, the CEO of sector regulator Cocobod told Reuters on Thursday.

Joseph Boahen Aidoo also said the world’s number two producer was expected to produce 950,000 tonnes of beans for the current season. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter)