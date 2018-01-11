Ivory Coast cocoa grinding up 5 pct -exporter data

ABIDJAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 85,000 tonnes of beans in the first two months of the 2017/18 season, up from 81,000 tonnes over the same period last season, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

In the month of November, they processed 40,000 tonnes of beans, down from 42,000 tonnes in November 2016, the data showed.

The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Joe Bavier and Jason Neely)