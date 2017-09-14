Professionals at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine ink wage deal

SANTIAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-run copper company Codelco has signed a new collective contract with the professionals’ union at its Radomiro Tomic mine, the company said on Thursday.

The agreement, which will last 35 months, includes no salary adjustment, but does give workers a one-time bonus of 6.35 million pesos ($10,140).

“With 86 percent approval, the union voted for the agreements reached in the negotiation process,” the firm said in a statement.

A long strike at BHP Billiton’s massive Escondida copper mine in Chile earlier this year raised widespread fears that the then-struggling copper companies operating in the nation would face difficulties reaching wage agreements with workers. But copper prices have risen significantly in recent months, which appears to have made negotiations easier in the world’s top copper exporter.

Radomiro Tomic produced 318,000 tonnes of copper in 2016.