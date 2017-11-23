FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's Codelco copper output dips slightly
November 23, 2017 / 7:47 PM / a day ago

Chile's Codelco copper output dips slightly

Fabian Cambero

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chilean state copper company Codelco said on Thursday it produced slightly less copper between January and September of 2017 than it did in the same period a year ago, but made a healthy profit as prices for the metal improved.

Codelco chief executive Nelson Pizarro said the company produced 1.24 million tonnes of copper in the January-to-September period, a 3 percent decline from the same period last year. It posted more than $1.6 billion in pretax profit, Pizarro said.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

