France's Coface sees improved full-year performance

Sept 28 (Reuters) - French credit insurer Coface said on Thursday it sees improved full-year performance, underpinned by measures taken to strengthen its risk infrastructure.

The company now expects its loss ratio net of reinsurance for 2017 to be below 54 percent, an improvement of four percentage points on the previous guidance of below 58 percent.

“The measures we have taken to strengthen our risk infrastructure are bearing fruits and translate into a stronger and faster impact on our numbers than anticipated,” Chief Executive Xavier Durand said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)