FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EXCLUSIVE-COFCO delays $20 mln port hub in southern Brazil
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Pictures
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 18, 2017 / 2:45 PM / in 4 days

EXCLUSIVE-COFCO delays $20 mln port hub in southern Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A division of Chinese commodity trader COFCO has delayed completion of a $20 million port hub in southern Brazil, three sources told Reuters, as it reorganizes operations following the combination of its Nidera BV and Noble Agri businesses.

The transshipment hub on the bank of the Sinos river, which is still under construction, is expected to move 850,000 tonnes of grains per year - from trucks to barges bound for Rio Grande for export, and receive imported wheat shipped through that port.

COFCO, which did not reply to requests for comment, completed its takeover of Nidera this year. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Jake Spring in Brasilia; Editing by Brad Haynes and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.