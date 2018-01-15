MOVES-COFCO International hires ex-ADM manager to head new Asia zone

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese agricultural trader COFCO International has hired former Archer Daniels Midland Co manager Frederik Groth as head of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region excluding China.

Groth started on Monday in the newly created position of managing director for APAC, excluding China, based in Singapore and will report to COFCO International CEO Johnny Chi, the company said in an emailed statement.

The trading firm, controlled by China’s state-owned food conglomerate COFCO Group, has overhauled personnel and operations in the past year as it seeks to integrate two major overseas acquisitions and compete with the world’s biggest agricultural commodity merchants.

Groth left ADM a year ago after serving as head of the U.S. group’s trading arm in Asia.

“Frederik brings more than 20 years of experience in agriculture commodities to his role, 15 of which in Singapore and APAC,” COFCO International said.

Prior to ADM, Groth worked at German-based Toepfer International, including as head of its Asia unit from 2012 to 2014. ADM acquired full control of Toepfer in 2014 and renamed the nearly century-old company as ADM Germany.