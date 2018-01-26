FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 2:15 PM / 3 days ago

Global coffee head Joseph Reiner leaves COFCO Intl - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The global head of coffee at COFCO International, Joseph Reiner, has left the company after less than a year in the role, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Reiner took over the coffee division of COFCO International, the global trading arm of China’s state run COFCO group , last February.

A COFCO International spokesman declined to provide further details related to the departure.

Prior to joining COFCO, Reiner was chief procurement officer for confectionery company Mars Inc in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Ionova and Chris Prentice, editing by David Evans)

