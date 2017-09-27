FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COFCO International appoints Jing Wu as new CFO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 21 days ago

COFCO International appoints Jing Wu as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - COFCO International has appointed Jing Wu as its new chief financial officer, the company said on Wednesday, marking the latest management change at the Chinese state-owned trading group following two major acquisitions.

Wu, who joined COFCO International in 2016 as chief risk officer, will assume the CFO role with immediate effect, taking over from Tim Lodge, the company said in a statement.

COFCO International spent more than $3 billion buying agricultural traders Nidera and Noble Agri, and has made a series of staff and office changes as it tries to integrate the businesses. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Veronica Brown)

