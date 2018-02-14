FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

ICE launching robusta calendar spread options on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - ICE Futures Europe said it will launch calendar spread options for robusta coffee on Thursday following demand for customers who trade a similar arabica coffee product.

“The launch of the robusta coffee calendar spread options contract is a direct response to customer demand and provides an alternative way to trade the spread between calendar months for robusta coffee,” said Toby Brandon, the exchange’s director of commodity operations.

Brandon said arabica coffee calendar spread options were actively traded on ICE Futures U.S.

The buyer of the option will have the right to establish a spread position between two different robusta coffee contract months at a given strike price. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

