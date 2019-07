FILE PHOTO: An employee prepares coffee for customers at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Mumbai, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd named S.V. Ranganath as interim chairman after founder V.G. Siddhartha was confirmed dead by the police on Wednesday.

Ranganath is currently a non-executive independent director.

The company has also set up a committee that will be vested with the powers of the chief executive and explore opportunities to deleverage the Coffee Day Group, the company said here