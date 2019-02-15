Money News
U.S. fines Cognizant, charges two ex-officials in India bribery case

(Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Friday announced criminal charges against two former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp officials for their roles in a bribery scheme in India, and said the company will pay $25 million to settle a related civil case.

The U.S. Department of Justice said former president Gordon Coburn and former chief legal officer Steven Schwartz were charged in a 12-count indictment with violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other offenses.

Cognizant’s payment, which includes a $6 million fine, resolves a related case by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information technology services company is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish

