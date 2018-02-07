FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 11:09 AM / in 18 hours

Cognizant's revenue rises 10.6 percent in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s revenue rose 10.6 percent in the fourth quarter as healthcare and financial clients increased spending.

The company said on Wednesday it recorded a net loss of $18 million or 3 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a net income of $416 million or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cognizant’s 2017 results included a one-time expense of $617 million because of new U.S. tax laws.

Revenue rose to $3.83 billion from $3.46 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
