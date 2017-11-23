FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Collplant submits registration to trade on Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2017 / 8:51 AM / a day ago

Israel's Collplant submits registration to trade on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israeli biotech company Collplant said on Thursday it has submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement to list on Nasdaq.

The company, which is developing tissue repair products with its plant-based genetic engineering technology, does not intend to raise money in the Nasdaq listing.

“The listing and trading on Nasdaq is intended to expand exposure to the company and its technology to international business and strategic partners,” said Chief Executive Yehiel Tal. “The listing will also provide exposure to international capital markets and make it easier for private and institutional investors, American and foreign, to invest in the company.” (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.