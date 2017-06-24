FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least eight miners die in explosion at Colombia coal mine
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 24, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 2 months ago

At least eight miners die in explosion at Colombia coal mine

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 24 (Reuters) - At least eight miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and five more are missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the national mining agency said on Saturday.

The explosion took place on Friday in the Cucunuba municipality in Cundinamarca province, an area where illegal underground coal mining is widespread and accidents are not uncommon.

"There are 14 people affected," the national mining agency said on Twitter. "One injured, eight dead and five still missing."

Legal coal mining in the mountainous Andean country, the world's fifth-largest exporter of coal, is dominated by Cerrejon, Drummond Co Inc and Glencore PLC. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

