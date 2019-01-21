Colombia's ELN rebels claims responsibility for deadly car bomb

Police and security personnel work at the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s ELN rebel group on Monday claimed responsibility for last week’s car bomb attack against a police academy that killed 21 as a legitimate act of war and urged President Ivan Duque to return to the negotiating table.

In a statement on its website, the National Liberation Army said it conducted the attack against a “military installation” where officials are trained to provide intelligence and actively participate in the war.

“The operation carried out against said installations and troops, is lawful within the law of war, there were no non-combatant victims,” the ELN said.