FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
Colombia's ELN rebels propose three-month ceasefire
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 25, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 12 days ago

Colombia's ELN rebels propose three-month ceasefire

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's ELN rebel group said on Tuesday it had proposed a three-month ceasefire to the government during peace talks in Ecuador, where the two sides are negotiating an end to more than a half century of war.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) and the administration of President Juan Manuel Santos, which started formal talks in February, began a fresh cycle of negotiations this week. Both sides say they want to work toward a ceasefire.

"This would be a starting bilateral ceasefire, it's not the end of the conflict, it's temporary - with the possibility of extending it to generate trust," Bernardo Tellez, a member of the ELN negotiating team, told journalists in Quito.

"The idea is for the temporary ceasefire to be for three months and to take actions to alleviate the civilian population," he added.

Santos has in the past demanded that the rebels end all kidnappings and attacks on oil infrastructure. A recent bomb attack by the rebels has kept the Cano Limon crude pipeline stopped for 56 days.

The ELN has some 2,000 combatants and has long been considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.