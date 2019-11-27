Colombians march in second national strike as week of protest rolls on

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian unions and student groups held their second national strike in less than week on Wednesday to honor a dead demonstrator and to protest rumored government economic plans, corruption and police violence.

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at riot police during a protest at the National University as a national strike continues in Bogota, Colombia November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

The series of protests began last week with a 250,000-person march and an initial nationwide strike.

Demonstrators are rallying against economic plans - such as a rise in the pension age and a cut to the minimum wage for young people - that President Ivan Duque denies supporting, as well what they say is a lack of government action to stop corruption and the murder of hundreds of human rights activists.

Marches have attracted thousands of peaceful demonstrators, but last Thursday and Friday were also marred by the destruction of mass transit stations, the use of tear gas, curfews in Cali and Bogota and the deaths of three people in connection with alleged looting.

Thousands were massing in Bogota’s central Bolivar Plaza in front of Congress and a block from the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon. Additional marchers were on their way to join them.

“We’re heading to Bolivar Plaza to shout to this government that we have many needs, that we are demanding our rights, that we are tired of them not listening,” said accountant Oliverio Zambrano, 33, as he headed to the plaza in a group of about 40 others.

Saturday’s marches took a dark turn, when 18-year-old protester Dilan Cruz was fatally injured by a tear gas canister fired by the ESMAD riot police.

Cruz died on Monday and has become a symbol for protesters, who allege the ESMAD is using excessive force in its crowd dispersion efforts. His private memorial service was held on Wednesday morning and his family has called for nonviolence.

Mayor of Bogota Enrique Penalosa assured journalists earlier on Wednesday the ESMAD would not be deployed unless there were disturbances. Some of the force could be seen around Congress and in other parts of the city, but they were not actively participating in policing the marches.

The National Strike Committee, comprised of major unions and student organizations, is demanding the government dissolve the force and “purify” the police.

Talks between the committee and the government have stalled amid union demands that Duque meet with them without the presence of business leaders or other groups.

The committee also has demanded a rejection of the government’s tax reform proposal, which includes a cut in business duties.

Duque announced several changes to the proposal this week at the cost of some $930 million - including the return of value added tax to the poorest 20% of Colombians and lower contributions to healthcare by minimum wage pensioners.

Meanwhile, his promise to hold a social issues-focused national dialogue through March has sparked derision among marchers and opposition politicians, who see it as a tepid response to growing discontent.

Colombia’s government has the support of the United States as it faces the protests, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Duque in a phone call, according to a State Department spokeswoman.

Duque’s administration has been plagued by problems during his nearly 16 months in office, including a combative congress, low approval ratings and unsuccessful legislative efforts.