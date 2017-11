BRIGHTON, Colo., Nov 6 (Reuters) - A Colorado man was charged on Monday with six counts of first degree murder and 30 counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting rampage at a Walmart store in the city of Thornton in which three people were killed.

Scott Ostrem, 47, was advised of the charges against him during a court hearing on Monday. (Reporting by Keith Coffman and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)