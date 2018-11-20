Police report four people shot in downtown Denver, one killed

DENVER (Reuters) - A shooting in downtown Denver on Monday left at least one person dead and three others wounded, while no suspects were in custody, according to a police spokesman.

No further official details were immediately available about the gun violence, which erupted in the lower-downtown area of Colorado’s capital known as LoDo, a district filled with hotels, restaurants, shops and high-rise residential lofts.

The area is fairly close to Coors Field, which is home to Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies.

Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman told reporters that four people were confirmed shot, with one fatality, and that no suspects were arrested.

“It’s too early to say what happened and why,” he said.

Schepman said he was aware of early media reports that a fifth person, a woman, had been shot in the leg, but he said officers had been unable to locate such a victim.