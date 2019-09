(Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate Hong Leong Group and alternative asset firm TPG have agreed to buy Columbia Asia’s 17 hospitals and one clinic in South East Asia for about $1.2 billion.

The hospitals and the clinic are located in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, TPG said in a statement on Friday.

The 11 Columbia Asia hospitals in India are not a part of the deal, which is expected to close at the end of 2019.