FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Com Hem Q3 profit tops forecast, hopeful to add mobile telephony services
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 17, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in 5 days

UPDATE 1-Com Hem Q3 profit tops forecast, hopeful to add mobile telephony services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comments, share price)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swedish cable TV firm Com Hem on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings above expectations and said it hoped to close an agreement to be able to offer mobile telephony services. ​

* Com Hem shares rise as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Tuesday

* Shares up 5.5 pct at 0730 GMT

* Q3 ‍underlying EBITDA increased of 18.8 pct to SEK 762 mln

* Q3 ‍revenue rose 36.0 pct to SEK 1.78 bln while organic revenue excluding Boxer rose by 3.6 pct to SEK 1,357 mln

* Reuters poll: Com Hem Q3 adjusted EBITDA was seen at SEK 746 million, revenue at SEK 1.80 billion

* Said continued work to attain an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) agreement, which means selling own mobile services via another mobile operator’s network

* “In the third quarted we decided to try again to close an MVNO agreement. The response among the telecom operators has been more positive than before,” CEO Anders Nilsson told Reuters

* “We are hopeful it will be possible to get such a solution,” Nilsson said, and declined to give more details as negotiations are ongoing

* Said ‍board intends to propose a change to mix of shareholder remuneration by increasing cash dividend by 50 percent from SEK 4.00 per share to SEK 6.00 per share to be paid out semi-annually in March and September, 2018

* Said ‍alongside cash dividend intend to continue to do buybacks of some SEK 40 mln-50 mln per month in 2018

* “As a base case scenario one could assume we will generate roughly the same shareholder remuneration as this year,” Nilsson said ​

* Says guidance for the group unchanged since Q2 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Reporting By Olof Swahnberg, editing by Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.