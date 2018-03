March 6 (Reuters) - CommerceHub Inc said on Tuesday private equity firms GTCR and Sycamore Partners will acquire the e-commerce software provider in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

The offer of $22.75 in cash per share represents a premium of 24.5 percent to the stock’s close on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)