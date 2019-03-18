Money News
German government will follow Deutsche, Commerzbank talks closely

Outside view of the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will closely observe talks between Deutsche Bank and its rival Commerzbank on a possible merger but it is up to them to take any commercial decision, a government spokesman said on Monday.

“The government will observe these attentively,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert, speaking at a regular government news conference, said of the talks.

A Finance Ministry spokesman said: “This is about the decision of two commercial companies, which have said they want to embark on open-ended talks about closer cooperation and as the Federal Finance Ministry, we take note of that.”

Asked if the talks followed pressure from the Finance Ministry, he added: “I am not aware of any pressure.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

