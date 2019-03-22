Money News
March 22, 2019 / 3:00 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Commerzbank CEO promises quick result in merger talks: memo

1 Min Read

A sign for an ATM of Commerzbank is seen next to the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (R) in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s chief executive promised employees on Friday a quick decision on whether to go forward with a merger with Deutsche Bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“I can promise you that we will strive to keep this period of uncertainty as short as possible and we will work hard to ensure that a decision is reached soon,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke wrote to employees.

Zielke said Commerzbank had a clear idea of how it could develop business in a sensible way. “This is the reason why we are in conversations with Deutsche Bank,” he said.

Zielke believes a strong and focused investment bank would be a good fit for Commerzbank, according to a person familiar with Zielke’s thinking.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below