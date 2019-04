A sign for an ATM of Commerzbank is seen next to the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (R) in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The supervisory board chairman of Commerzbank on Thursday decried news reports of the board’s dissatisfaction with the bank’s chief executive officer.

“Rumors and speculation on personnel changes are made up out of thin air,” the bank’s chairman Stefan Schmittmann said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“Such allegations are irresponsible and unworthy of discussion,” he said.