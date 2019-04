The UniCredit-Banca di Roma bank headquarters is seen in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - UniCredit could explore a merger with Commerzbank if talks with Deutsche Bank fall through, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The people said that UniCredit would not crash the current talks about a tie-up between Germany’s two largest banks and that UniCredit’s current focus was now on its turnaround plan.