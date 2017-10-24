FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank gives defense mandate to Goldman Sachs -source
October 24, 2017 / 6:39 AM / in a day

Commerzbank gives defense mandate to Goldman Sachs -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has hired Goldman Sachs to help it defend itself against potential takeover bids, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, following growing speculation that the lender might attract suitors.

Commerzbank and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment. The Financial Times earlier reported Commerzbank has hired Goldman Sachs and Rothschild to analyse possible M&A scenarios, citing people following the situation. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kathrin Jones and John Stonestreet)

