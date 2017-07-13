FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank's management, employees make progress on job cuts
July 13, 2017 / 1:44 PM / a month ago

Commerzbank's management, employees make progress on job cuts

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank said on Thursday that management and employee representatives had hammered out guidelines for job cuts that were announced last year as part of a major restructuring.

The bank also reiterated that it would book restructuring charges of about 810 million euros ($924.2 million) in the second quarter.

The bank has warned that the expected charges, coupled with weak markets, would cause it to post a loss in the second quarter.

$1 = 0.8764 euros Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

