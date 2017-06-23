Commerzbank ‍expects loss in Q2 on restructuring costs

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - Commerzbank warned on Friday it would post a second-quarter loss due to higher than expected restructuring costs.

The German bank, which is shedding staff, expects to book restructuring charges of about 810 million euros ($904 million) in the second quarter, it said in a statement.

"Despite the higher restructuring charges, from today's perspective Commerzbank does not expect to report a negative net result for financial year 2017," it said.