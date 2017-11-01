FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Community Health quarterly revenue falls 16 pct
November 1, 2017 / 8:24 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Community Health quarterly revenue falls 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc reported a 16 percent fall in revenue in the third quarter as the debt-laden hospital operator recorded weak patient volumes.

Net loss attributable to Community Health’s stockholders widened to $110 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $79 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said net operating revenue fell to $3.67 billion from $4.38 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

