FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Compass Group CEO Richard Cousins to step down
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 21, 2017 / 6:28 AM / a month ago

Britain's Compass Group CEO Richard Cousins to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, said Richard Cousins would step down as chief executive effective March 31 and would be succeeded by Dominic Blakemore, currently chief operating officer for Europe.

Compass, which serves around 5 billion meals each year in more than 50 countries, said Blakemore would become deputy chief executive on Oct. 1 and take over the top position on April 1.

Cousins, 58, who became CEO in 2006, will retire from the group on Sept. 30, 2018. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.