FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conagra's 2nd-qtr profit doubles
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
Editor's picks
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 21, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 5 days ago

Conagra's 2nd-qtr profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc’s second-quarter profit nearly doubled from the year-ago period, which included a one-time charge related to its Mexican business.

Net income attributable to the company almost doubled to $223.5 million, or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 26 from $122.1 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a $43.9 million pre-tax charge related to goodwill impairment in its Mexican business.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.17 billion.

The company also said it would buy Sandwich Bros of Wisconsin, which makes frozen breakfast and sandwiches from antibiotic-free chicken and Angus beef, for an undisclosed amount. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.