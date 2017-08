July 10 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the clinical hold on a mid-stage study testing its drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.

The company, which will resume enrollment later this month, expects to complete the study in the second half of 2018. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)