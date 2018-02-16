FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 9:32 AM / a day ago

Lauda teams up with Condor to sell flights for Niki relaunch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Niki Lauda has teamed up with German holiday airline Condor to sell flights for Laudamotion, the airline created after he bought Austrian carrier Niki out of insolvency.

* Lauda agreed a deal to buy Niki, a unit of collapsed Air Berlin, in January, beating a rival offer from British Airways-owner IAG

* Lauda plans to restart the carrier with 15 planes by the end of March, scrap the Niki brand and integrate it into his Laudamotion business, which offers business charter flights

* However, without an established airline group behind it, Laudamotion lacks sales and marketing channels to get it back up and running quickly.

* Condor, part of Thomas Cook, said it will market Laudamotion flights to holiday destinations, such as in Spain, on its website and in travel agencies

* Laudamotion is also in talks about its planes and crews flying for Lufthansa’s budget carrier Eurowings while the Austrian airline restarts its own operations, although no decision has yet been taken (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
