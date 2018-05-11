FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

UK in contact with Congo after incident with two British nationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Office said on Friday it was in contact with the authorities in Democratic Republic of the Congo after an incident involving two British Nationals.

Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper reported earlier that two British citizens had been kidnapped while visiting the Virunga National Park.

“We are in close contact with the authorities in Democratic Republic of the Congo following an incident involving two British nationals, and our staff are providing support to their families,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

A spokeswoman declined to elaborate.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

