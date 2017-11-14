FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo cabinet says adopts 2018 budget of $6.5 bln
November 14, 2017 / 8:21 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Congo cabinet says adopts 2018 budget of $6.5 bln

KINSHASA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s cabinet on Tuesday adopted a budget for 2018 of 10.3 trillion francs ($6.5 bln), down around 10.5 percent from 2017, the government said.

The budget assumes GDP growth next year of 4.4 percent, up from 3.2 percent this year. Inflation is predicted to slow to 28.5 percent from a revised rate of 40 percent this year, it said in a statement.

$1 = 1,578 Congolese francs Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones

