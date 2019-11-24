Plane crashes in eastern Congo with about 17 passengers on board

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - A passenger plane with about 17 passengers on board crashed on Sunday in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, resulting in several deaths, the office of the provincial governor said.

The plane, operated by the company Busy Bee, crashed during takeoff for a flight to the city of Beni, North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita’s office said in a statement. The number of fatalities was not yet clear.