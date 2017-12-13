FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo central bank expects 4.4 pct GDP growth in 2018
December 13, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a day ago

Congo central bank expects 4.4 pct GDP growth in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Congo’s central bank said on Wednesday it expects GDP growth to hit 4.4 percent in 2018, up from 3.2 percent this year, and for inflation next year to fall to about 28 percent from roughly 50 percent this year, as commodity prices and mining output rise.

Governor Deogratias Mutombo also told reporters in the capital Kinshasa that the Bank now has $810.85 million in foreign currency reserves, representing 3.56 weeks of imports, up from $660 million at the end of September. (Reporting By Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks)

